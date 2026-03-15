A day to thank local Emergency Service volunteers

Grantville Recreation Reserve Committee of Management have organised the Emergency Services day in Grantville on March 29. L to R: Di Goeman, Gwen Swan, Halina Gwztil, Helen Zervopoulos, and Daniel Baker.

JOIN in on Sunday, March 29, at Grantville Reserve between 11 am and 3 pm, where the Bass Coast Community groups and locals will gather for a sausage sizzle and family-fun activities to thank the many volunteer Emergency Services members who continually give up their time to provide essential and sometimes life-saving support to the community of Bass Coast.

CFA, SES and Life Saving Victoria members will be treated to sausages and entertainment, including live music from Sage Kelly and 3 Chords & The Truth, a Zumba demonstration and food trucks on site serving those who serve others.

With support from the Bass Coast Shire Council, who will also be in attendance, thanking their local volunteers. A spokesperson for the event confirmed that SES will be exhibiting their road rescue skills by demonstrating the powerful tools used in road rescue incidents.

It will be a day of celebration and a time for many to put names to faces across the volunteer services and the community. It is also an opportunity for the community to ask questions, personally say thank you, and even think about becoming a volunteer themselves.

The community have donated their time and services, organising food and performers for the public. Head on down to Grantville Reserve, Grantville, on Sunday, March 29, from 11 am until 3 pm.