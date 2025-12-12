Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la this weekend at Corinella

TUNE up the vocal cords, grab the Christmas hats and flick on the faux candles; carols are rolling into town.

Whether you’re a Silent Night traditionalist or more of a Jingle Bell Rock enthusiast, local carol services are set to have the community singing along to festive favourites once again.

Open-air concerts under a summer sky (fingers crossed the weather holds up), Christmas carols remain one of the most cherished lead-ups to the big day, bringing together families, friends and neighbours of all ages, offering a moment to share in the joy of the season.

Local choirs, musicians, school groups and community performers will feature across the region, with younger voices often stealing the show.

Add in a visit from Santa, the glow of candles and the unmistakable sound of a mass sing-along, and it’s easy to see why carols continue to hold such a special place in the festive calendar.

With free events spread across our towns throughout December, including Corinella, Inverloch and Wonthaggi this weekend, pack a picnic rug, warm up the voice and join in, because nothing quite says Christmas like a crowd united in song, fa-la-la-la-la and all.

Don't miss the Carols in the Park at Corinella on Saturday night at Harold Hughes Reserve (Corinella Hall if raining). There'll be a petting farm, face painting, raffles, sausage sizzle, and Father Christmas, amongst other entertainment. Head along from 6pm until 9pm.