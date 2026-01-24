Fearlessly adventurous art exhibition now on at Cowes

Chris Farrell’s Bamboka, ink on canvas, 105x105cm.

FOLLOWING the successful presentation of Contempora 1, PICES is pleased to present Contempora 2, now showing at Berninneit Gallery, Cowes, from January 17 to February 1, 2026.

This second exhibition in the Contempora series builds momentum with an impressive display of larger-scale works and a bold exploration of contemporary practice across multiple disciplines.

Contempora 2 showcases a fearlessly adventurous body of work, bringing together painting, woodturning, printmaking, photography and collage.

The exhibition highlights the dynamic intersections between media, where boundaries blur and artists move fluidly between surface, form and concept.

Among the standout works are the dreamlike marinescapes of Guillaume Dillee, whose paintings evoke a sense of movement, memory and atmosphere.

His compositions invite viewers into imagined terrains where colour and gesture suggest place rather than describe it, offering an immersive and emotive experience of landscape as sensation.

In contrast, Stephen Glover’s bold abstract works command attention through their confident use of colour, shape and texture.

His works explore abstraction as a space of experimentation, where painterly language intersects with ideas drawn from printmaking, collage and assemblage.

These layered surfaces create visual tension and rhythm, encouraging close engagement and extended looking.

The exhibition also features compelling contributions from Chris Farrell and Richard Horstman, whose paintings further expand the dialogue around contemporary mark-making and visual narrative.

Chris Lawry’s printmaking introduces precision and repetition, while Guilio Marcolongo’s woodturned forms bring a tactile, sculptural presence to the exhibition, grounding it in material craftsmanship and physicality.

Jillian Mitchell’s photography offers moments of observation and reflection, while Martine Zajacek’s collage practice introduces constructed imagery and layered meaning.

Completing the exhibition, Rain White’s paintings contribute expressive energy and personal interpretation, reinforcing the diversity of approaches within the show.

Adding to the exhibition program, PICES will host a Contempora 2 Artist Insights Forum on Sunday, January 18 from 2pm to 4pm.

This engaging public forum offers audiences the opportunity to hear directly from the artists about their ideas, processes and materials.

The panel will feature Stephen Glover, Jillian Mitchell and Rain White, providing insight into their distinct practices and encouraging open discussion with the audience.

Together, the artists of Contempora 2 present a confident and compelling exhibition that celebrates experimentation, scale and material exploration.

The exhibition will conclude with a closing event and raffle prize draw on Sunday, February 1 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Contempora 2 runs from January 17 to February 1, 2026 at Berninneit Gallery, Cowes.