Fun footy theme for Troy’s bucks’ party

Football and former school friends of Troy Sinclair (that's him in the summer frock) had the last laugh, all dressed in North Melbourne football jumpers, as they sent their mate off ahead of his wedding early next year.

A DAY at the picnic races, a round of golf or a pub crawl are classic options for sending a mate off before he gets married.

But in the absence of a local race meeting, footy friends and former school mates of Leongatha’s Troy Sinclair picked a bus tour to some popular local drinking holes as the ideal activity on a pleasant Saturday afternoon over the weekend.

But they couldn’t resist a dig at their mates tragic choice of football teams, all decking themselves out in any bought or borrowed North Melbourne football guernsey with a blaze of blue and white emerging from the Burge’s bus each time they pulled up at the next venue.

“Where did you get all those North Melbourne jumpers?”

“From everyone we know,” they said.

Troy acknowledged the joke but is well used to the banter. He gets married to fiancée Brew Newton on January 23 next year.