Grantville carols survive a windy start for a tuneful finish

SETTING up for the annual carols night, in the gale-force wind was quite a challenge, but the resourceful members of the Grantville Business and Community Association and the Grantville Kernot CFA have overcome bigger odds.

Members of the Connect Christian Church Bass Coast Band Pete, Fiona., Michelle, Steve, Tony and Marc soon had the crowd singing along at the Grantville carols on Sunday night.

And in the end the wind moderated, the sky cleared, the jumping castle stayed tethered to the ground and with a bit of face painting, an animal farm for the little ones, Father Christmas, face painting and plenty of food, it was on with the show.

The members of the Connect Christian Church Bass Coast Band led the carols and with several guest singers coming up, it made for a fun, community celebration which now clears the decks for a happy, relaxed festive season.

The Grantville Community Christmas Carols is a free, family-focused event designed to bring the local community together for an enjoyable and memorable evening and it certainly did that.

Well done to all involved.

Providing the man and woman power for the parking, barbecue and other duties at the business association carols night at Grantville on Sunday night were Helen, Michelle, Joan, Deb, Ash, Russell and Grantville Kernot CFA Caption Jason Duck.

Young Lilly enjoys patting the animals at the Grantville carols on Sunday night.

For a windy start to the Grantville Business Association Christmas carols on Sunday evening it was important to get the jumping castle stakes firmly hammered in.