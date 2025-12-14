Holly Fowler Year 12 Dux of Korumburra S.C.

WITH an impressive ATAR score of 85.9 Korumburra Secondary College Year 12 Dux Holly Fowler has her sights set on studying social work at RMIT.

After taking the lead role as the couch in this year’s Korumburra S.C. school production of ‘If This Couch Could Talk’ Holly offered some simple advice for next year’s Year 12.

“Put yourself out there and try your best, make it what you want it to be.”

“Pick subjects that you enjoy and like,” said Holly.

If This Couch Could Talk took the audience on a nostalgic journey through the past 50 years, exploring how urban life has evolved, one decade at a time through the eyes of unexpected hero Holly as the humble couch.

Holly was school captain in 2025 with Riley McIntosh, Kiera Witton and Marty Cook.