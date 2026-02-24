‘Kotuku’ - A private rural sanctuary on 18 acres

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

TUCKED away at the end of a quiet no-through road, ‘Kotuku’ is a peaceful lifestyle property featuring undulating, productive country, a spacious family home and excellent infrastructure.

Framed by established gardens, a tree-lined driveway and the tranquil Tarwin West Branch bordering the property, it offers a rare opportunity to enjoy space, privacy and true country living while remaining close to nearby towns.

The welcoming four-to-five-bedroom family home is designed for comfortable living, featuring two bathrooms including a master with ensuite.

The blackwood timber kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, electric wall oven and dishwasher, while a light-filled open-plan dining area flows seamlessly into a separate lounge warmed by a wood heater.

A wide verandah wraps around the home, providing an ideal space for year-round outdoor living and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Practical additions include a two-car carport, lock-up shed, storage shed, garden shed and wood shed, complemented by solar panels and an inverter to help reduce energy costs.

Water needs are well catered for with tank water servicing the home and two dams, one with a pump, supplying the gardens and stock troughs.

The land comprises four well-fenced paddocks, timber cattle yards and established gardens with lawn areas, fruit trees and berry plantings.

Additional land is available via river and road leases further enhancing the property’s usability.

Whether you’re interested in horses, cattle, hobby farming or vegetable growing, this property provides the space, water and infrastructure to support your lifestyle needs.

Ideally positioned just minutes from Koonwarra village, seven minutes to Leongatha, eight minutes to Meeniyan, 18 minutes to Inverloch and around one hour 50 minutes to Melbourne CBD, the location offers both convenience and seclusion.

For further information or to arrange an inspection contact Sharon Turton on 0447 604 796 or Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.