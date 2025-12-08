Newhaven College helps St Vinnies support the community

St Vincent de Paul Conference volunteers collecting the generous donations from under Wardy’s Newhaven College Christmas Tree, Jeff Scoble, Cathy Jones and Pauline Scoble, pictured with Newhaven College Principal Tony Corr.

IN addition to supporting people experiencing poverty throughout the year, St Vincent de Paul volunteers have been working tirelessly to prepare Christmas food hampers and gift packages for community members facing hardship.

Newhaven College was delighted to once again assist St Vinnies by collecting toys from both the College and the wider community, all donated under Wardy’s Newhaven College Christmas Tree.

John Ward, founder of the Christmas Tree initiative and now a resident of Blue Hills Residencies Retirement Village in Cranbourne, sends his warm greetings and heartfelt thanks. “Thank you to all who have supported the tree and kept this Newhaven College tradition alive for another year,” he said.

Last week, Newhaven College welcomed St Vincent de Paul volunteers Cathy Jones, Jeff Scoble and Pauline Scoble, who arrived to collect the donated gifts. They were overwhelmed by the generosity shown. Thanks to these donations, 160 local families will receive gifts this Christmas, and the volunteers expressed deep appreciation for the College and the broader community.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Newhaven College community for their generosity this year,” said St Vincent de Paul Conference member Jeff Scoble. “Each year, donations from the College are distributed to families in need across our community.”

St Vincent de Paul also extends thanks to Aldi Cowes and San Remo IGA for their generous contributions.

Newhaven College Principal, Mr Tony Corr, shared his pride in the College’s involvement. “Newhaven College is pleased to support St Vincent de Paul in their annual Christmas toy collection. Our community understands the importance of the work St Vincent de Paul does and recognises how much these donations mean to children and families. We look forward to continuing this support for many years to come.”