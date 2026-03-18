Build your dream home at Leongatha’s newest estate

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SHAMROCK Springs is Leongatha’s newest residential address, offering families the chance to build their dream home in a peaceful country setting while remaining close to everything the town has to offer.

Located just 135 kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD, Leongatha is a thriving South Gippsland town known for its welcoming community, quality schools and excellent sporting and recreational facilities.

Residents enjoy a relaxed lifestyle while still having easy access to everyday amenities making it an ideal place for families, professionals and retirees alike.

Shamrock Springs has been thoughtfully designed with attractive streetscapes and spacious homesites set among the natural beauty of the region.

The estate is located only minutes from parklands, playgrounds, sporting fields, swimming pools and local shops ensuring everything you need is right on your doorstep.

Leongatha is also recognised as the major educational hub of South Gippsland, offering a wide range of schooling and early learning options including Leongatha Secondary College, Leongatha Primary School, South Gippsland Specialist School, TAFE Gippsland Leongatha Campus, St Laurence O’Toole Catholic Primary School, Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College and Chairo Christian School, along with a variety of local kindergarten and childcare services.

With large family homesites selling from just $245,000 and only 34 lots available in Stage Two, Shamrock Springs represents a rare opportunity to secure land in one of South Gippsland’s most desirable and growing communities.