Riverfront retreat in picturesque fishing village

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

AN exceptional lifestyle opportunity has hit the market in picturesque Port Franklin with 13 Fisherman’s Way listed at $780,000.

Set on approximately 2797sqm and perfectly positioned beside parkland and the Franklin River reserve the property offers a riverfront retreat close to nature.

With first option on a mooring at the bottom of the garden access to the pristine waterways of Corner Inlet for boating, kayaking or paddleboarding could not be any easier.

Designed to connect interior spaces with the bushland setting the home enjoys ample natural light with every window framing a private leafy view.

The open plan living room is comfortable year-round with a large wood heater and energy efficient double-glazed windows.

The well-appointed kitchen is equipped with an underbench oven, dishwasher, ceramic hob and breakfast bar to the dining area.

Sliding doors open onto the lower deck ideal for morning coffee or outdoor dining.

The lower level includes two generous bedrooms, a sleek contemporary bathroom and a fitted laundry.

Upstairs a light-filled second living space extends to a treetop-height deck with glimpses of Wilsons Promontory.

The master bedroom is a peaceful retreat with a walk-in robe and stylish ensuite.

At just nine years old this residence offers the convenience of modern living without the long wait of building.

The large shed has a concrete floor, lights, power and wood heater making the ideal studio, workshop, entertaining space or storage for outdoor gear.

Outdoors a picturesque billabong invites abundant birdlife with plenty of flat parking space available for additional cars, caravan or boat.

This property provides a unique chance to reconnect with nature in your own private sanctuary.