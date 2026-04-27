Rural retreat with coastline views hits Tarwin Lower market

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

LOCATED in the tightly held Tarwin Lower and Cape Liptrap area is this lovely property that offers a bespoke-built four-bedroom residence with expansive views of the property and the coastline of South Gippsland.

The approximately 240-acre property has easy-to-maintain gardens and a beautiful ambience with nothing but peace and quiet.

The quality-built residence features an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a spacious lounge room boasting floor-to-ceiling windows capturing the stunning outlook.

A fully appointed kitchen includes a generous breakfast bar and ample storage and a second formal dining area is perfect for family gatherings.

The master bedroom includes a walk-in robe and a recently renovated ensuite while the central bathroom has a separate shower, bath and vanity.

The remaining bedrooms are generous in size and there is a large study or fourth bedroom.

A lovely outdoor decking area overlooks the garden and captures ocean views and stunning sunsets.

A lock-up Colorbond shed is also on the property.

The land offers an excellent grazing opportunity with shedding, stockyards and plenty of natural shelter watered by dams and troughs.

With two road frontages the property is appealing and the location speaks for itself.

The Cape Liptrap area is renowned for its stunning coastal scenery and productive agricultural land and is about two and a half hours from Melbourne’s CBD.

Tarwin Lower is nestled in the Cape Liptrap hinterland and is one of the most sought-after pockets of South Gippsland offering a mix of productive farmland and coastal lifestyle.

The nearby Cape Liptrap Coastal Park provides access to some of the most scenic walking trails and beaches in the region.

The property is close to the popular villages of Fish Creek and Meeniyan, Wilsons Promontory National Park, Corner Inlet, the Great Southern Rail Trail, Inverloch, Agnes Falls, Tarra Valley, Port Albert and a range of eateries and wineries.

The township of Leongatha is a short drive away providing access to supermarkets, schools, medical services and sporting facilities.

It is also conveniently located within easy reach of the Eastern Victoria Livestock Exchange, one of Victoria’s major livestock selling centres, further enhancing its appeal for those in the agricultural industry.

Contact Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449 or Barry Redmond on 0477 622 292 to arrange an inspection.