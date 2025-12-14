Two gongs for Wonthaggi at annual Bruce awards

THE Wonthaggi Theatrical Group has come away from the state awards for musical theatre productions across Victoria, the 38th Annual Bruce Awards held on Saturday, December 13, with two awards.

THE Wonthaggi Theatrical Group has come away from the state awards for musical theatre productions across Victoria, the 38th Annual Bruce Awards held on Saturday, December 13, with two awards.

Winning his third ‘Bruce Award’ for sets was Cape Paterson’s Tad Hendry, a long-time contributor to theatre productions in South Gippsland and Bass Coast, taking his award this year for the sets for the Addams Family.

He came on top of the likes of Williamstown Musical Theatre Company, Footlight Productions, Ballarat Lyric Theatre and CLOC Musical Theatre in a hotly contested section at the annual awards night hosted by Western Arts Theatre at Camberwell Grammar.

Speaking at the weekend, Tad Hendry, said it was an honour to win the award but her shared it with director of the production Rafal Pyka, production coordinator Mark Harrison and many others who worked on the sets and support the production of The Addams Family.

“It was a big night,” said Tad Hendry.

Tad has previously won a Guild award for the sets for Wonthaggi’s Jesus Christ Superstar, and shared an award with John Cuttriss for the crucifix scene in JC as well.

Wonthaggi Theatrical Group also won one of the most coveted award on the night, The Ensemble Award for the performance of the whole cast of ‘Gutenberg! The Musical’.

However, while the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group came away with two awards, they didn’t manage the main gong of the night, The Bruce McBrien Award for the best production despite having both of its productions nominated among the eight best productions of the year around the state, as follows:

Pippin, Williamstown Musical Theatre Company

Billy Elliot, Footlight Productions

Come From Away, CentreStage

Nice Work If You Can Get It, CLOC Musical Theatre

The Addams Family, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group

Shrek the Musical, Stars and the Moon

Gutenberg! The Musical, Wonthaggi Theatrical Group

The Drowsy Chaperone, Western Arts Theatre

The ultimate award on the night was taken out by Footlight Productions for Billy Elliott.