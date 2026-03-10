Your private escape above the rolling hills

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on just over nine acres this secluded lifestyle property offers elevated living with breathtaking views across the rolling hills of South Gippsland.

The tidy three-bedroom home feels comfortable and welcoming perfectly positioned to soak up the outlook and enjoy a slower more peaceful way of life.

The light-filled home features three bedrooms with built-in robes including a master bedroom fitted with a split system reverse cycle for year-round comfort.

At the heart of the home is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area warmed by a wood heater and complemented by a split system creating a relaxed and inviting space for everyday living.

A generous bathroom, separate toilet and dedicated laundry add practicality while the front verandah is perfectly positioned to capture panoramic rural views across the surrounding countryside.

Outside a long tree-lined driveway leads past established gardens to a circular driveway enhancing the sense of privacy.

The well-fenced land is ideal for running cattle, sheep or alpacas and is supported by excellent infrastructure including steel stockyards with a loading race, a hayshed, woodshed and a substantial 6.9m x 6m powered shed.

A large dam services the property while established gardens feature a mix of fruit trees, natives and mature trees completing this well-rounded country holding.

Peaceful, private and elevated within the stunning Strzelecki Ranges this Allambee property offers the perfect country retreat.

Located less than two hours from Melbourne and within 27 minutes of Leongatha, 35 minutes to Warragul and just under an hour to Traralgon it is ideal as a weekend escape or permanent lifestyle change.

Contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083 or Sharon Turton on 0447 604 796.