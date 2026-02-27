Country living with panoramic views to Western Port

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

ESCAPE the hustle and bustle to the absolute serenity of Woolamai Park, a magnificent seven-bedroom dual-occupancy residence set high on the hill in Woolamai.

From its commanding position the property offers uninterrupted panoramic views over Woolamai Racecourse, the Bass Flats and across the shimmering waters of Western Port.

This exceptional rural retreat combines space, versatility and comfort, making it the perfect choice for large or extended families, multi-generational living, entertainers or those seeking a home that offers income potential through dual accommodation.

Designed to take full advantage of its remarkable setting, the home provides expansive living zones, seven generous bedrooms including a master with ensuite, three bathrooms, three toilets and multiple outdoor areas ideal for entertaining or quiet contemplation of the stunning natural surrounds.

As you move through the residence you will discover an effortless flow between living spaces and wide verandahs where you can relax and take in the ever-changing moods of the landscape.

The design allows family and friends to gather together with ease while offering privacy in its accommodation.

Whether hosting a large celebration or enjoying a peaceful morning coffee, every moment at Woolamai Park feels like a retreat from the pace of everyday life.

Set amidst rolling hills and open skies, this is a property that truly captures the essence of country living while being within easy reach of everything the beautiful Bass Coast has to offer.

Explore local weekend markets, scenic bike and walking trails and the vibrant coastal communities and beaches of San Remo and Phillip Island, all just a short drive away.

Woolamai Park is more than a home.

It is a lifestyle destination where families can come together along with friends to enjoy a gentler pace.

With its breathtaking outlooks, versatile design and inviting sense of calm, this remarkable residence offers a rare opportunity to secure your own slice of rural paradise.

Contact Scott Andersen on 0409 785 846 for further information or to arrange an inspection.