Have your say on the future of Korumburra

New president of the Korumburra Community Development Association Syd Whyte has asked the local community to participate in the 2026 KCDA community engagement survey.

THE Korumburra Community Development Association (KCDA) will hold two community engagement and information sessions in 2026 as a constructive way to inform, plan and connect with the local community as well as enable KCDA to identify community concerns that may affect Korumburra moving forward.

Newly appointed president Syd Whyte said KCDA was proud to have organised and participated in the Korumburra Australia Day celebrations.

“We would like to thank and show appreciation to our local organisations such as Lions Club of Korumburra, Koringal Women’s Service Club, Kellys Bakery, Terry Lay and Christine Ross, Simone Barton, for their contributions as well as KCDA’s own volunteers and ward councillors,” Mr Whyte said.

“Our Korumburra community is always actively encouraged to attend the Australia Day ceremony which is held at Coleman Park.

“We were proud to award Val Wilson Citizen of the Year and Rhiannon Rawlins

Junior Citizen of the Year with bouquets of flowers in appreciation and recognition of their achievements.”

KCDA focuses on the people of Korumburra, its community and ensures that community members are welcomed and connected.

“We strive to keep the Korumburra community connected, encourage enjoyment and pride in our township, actively welcome people into the community and support them to feel connected and encourage and support collaboration to achieve community aims,” Mr Whyte said.

KCDA produces the Burra Flyer engaging with the local community, providing information and also providing advertising for local businesses.

KCDA also partners with Korumburra Staying Strong ensuring a web page is in place to inform and engage with the community.

Membership of KCDA is $10 per year and this assists with local events, the Burra Flyer publication, welcome kits and community rooms.

The KCDA rooms which are located at 3 Radovick Street are available for hire.

The first Korumburra townships community engagement survey for 2026 has been welcomed to provide feedback to the KCDA.

“KCDA is looking forward to 2026 and what it has in store for our community.

“We would encourage the community to be involved to provide feedback to our group and also look at exploring how we may become better connected with our community.

“The information gained will be part of the community engagement evenings as we look toward the future for our group and welcome constructive feedback as essential.”

The KCDA community engagement and information sessions will be held from 6pm on Wednesday, April 29 and Wednesday, September 9 at the Korumburra Scout Hall.

To participate in the KCDA community engagement survey go to surveymonkey.com/r/D9R9QTY