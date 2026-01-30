Young Fella a popular choice for Wonthaggi Citizen of the Year

Rotary Club of Wonthaggi 2026 Citizen of the Year Young Fella Rodney McLean accepting his award on Australia Day with daughters Julie De Menech and Tanya Coldebella. B76_0426

LIFELONG community volunteer Rodney McLean better known to his friends as Young Fella was named Rotary Club of Wonthaggi Citizen of the Year at the 2026 Australia Day Community Awards at Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre.

A humble, well-known, popular and respected community member Mr McLean has been a long-time volunteer with the Wonthaggi Fire Brigade, Wonthaggi Uncle Bob’s Club and Friends of the State Coalmine.

Daughters Julie De Menech and Tanya Coldebella joined their father on stage as Mr McLean accepted his award from Rotarian Graeme Sprague.

Rotary Club of Wonthaggi President Leah Montebello said it was an opportunity to focus on the values we hold so dearly.

“In these tough times of anger, distrust and sadness, we need to pull together, reach out and ensure no-one is left behind,” said Ms Montebello.

A Community Service Award was presented to Glen Alvie residents Elwyn and Jean Matthews for their significant contribution to local schools, the Fire Brigade, CWA, local football and cricket and the Rose Lodge Opportunity Shop.

John Walsh received a Community Service Award for his contribution to sport and community including his long involvement with the Dalyston Football/Netball Club and his role as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee at the Miners Dispensary Board.

Jamie Moresco received a Community Service Award for his contribution to the Wonthaggi Fire Brigade and local basketball.

Russell Cargill received a Sport and Community Service Award for his role as President of Wonthaggi Tennis Club for more than 21 years during which time he helped secure funds for new courts and a clubhouse.

An Environment, Conservation and the Arts Community Award was presented to Geoff Glare and Anne Looney for their photographs of local fauna and flora and commitment to the performing arts.

The Spirit of the Community Award was presented to the Wonthaggi SES Unit for 50 years of dedicated service.

Accepting the award SES Controller Jarryd Hargraves said the challenges of equipment, shortage of volunteers and funding had been faced head-on and the SES was now fortunate to have a state-of-the-art facility located in Wonthaggi.